Structure fire causes $4M in damage to Kapalua home

Kapalua Structure Fire. (10.4.23) PC: Maui Fire Department

A home on Plantation Club Drive in Kapalua sustained $4 million in damage during a fire early Wednesday morning, Oct. 4.

The fire was reported at 1:56 a.m. and involved 60% of the structure.

Responding units arrived on scene to find the home well involved in fire. Personnel initiated attack and worked to control the fire and confirm there were no occupants within.

The fire was contained by 6:51 a.m., and extinguished by 1:30 p.m., according to department reports.

Responding units included: Engine 11, Ladder 3, Engine 3, Hazmat 10, Tanker 10 and Battalion Chief 4.

The cause of fire is undetermined.

A damage estimate to contents was unavailable at last report.