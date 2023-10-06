UH Wind Ensemble to play special rendition of Lahainaluna in tribute

UH Wind Ensemble plays special rendition of Lahainaluna in tribute. VC: University of Hawaiʻi News

Like many of those in Hawaiʻi who watched with heavy hearts the devastation that the wildfires left on Maui, the members of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Wind Ensemble felt a desire to honor those who were lost, those who survived, and those who are working to help the community.

The students from the UH Bands program paid tribute to the Lahaina community through a performance of Lahainaluna, the alma mater of Lahainaluna High School. The song was written in 1898 by Albert Kaleikini, a student at Lahainaluna High School. It is the only alma mater in the United States written in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi.

The UH Wind Ensemble, consisting of approximately 45 members, played the piece during a rehearsal in September, and will be performing it in front of a live audience at the program’s fall concert on Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. at the Michael D. Nakasone Performing Arts Center in Pearl City.

“Our hearts are with our ʻohana in Lahaina and on Maui during this challenging time,” said Director of Bands Jeffrey Boeckman. “We have several Maui students in the group, and wanted to express our support through our music. Lahainaluna’s lovely and powerful alma mater serves as a testament to the strength and spirit of this remarkable community.”

To view the lyrics to the piece, see Lahainaluna High School’s website.