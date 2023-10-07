25-year-old dies in motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Kahului

A 25-year-old man from Kīhei died at the scene of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash at approximately 12:04 a.m. on Saturday in Kahului, according to the Maui Police Department.

The passenger, an 18-year-old female from Kahului, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation found that a a blue 2012 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Hoʻokele Street when the operator failed to navigate a right bend in the roadway.

The motorcycle crossed left into the oncoming lane before striking the curb, a tree and a speed limit sign on the grass shoulder. The operator of the motorcycle, and a passenger, were ejected from the motorcycle and onto the roadway.

The incident occurred at Ho’okele Street, .1 miles east of Pakaula Street.

The victim’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

Both people were wearing helmets at the time of this crash.

The involvement of speed, alcohol, and drugs has not been determined in the pending investigation.

This is Maui County’s 15th traffic fatality of 2023, compared to 16 at the same time last year.