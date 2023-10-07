Coast Guard suspends search for missing 63-year-old kayaker off Maui beach

On Saturday, the US Coast Guard suspended the active search for a kayaker who has been missing since Thursday morning off Tavares Beach on Maui.

The 63 year-old male remains missing.

“During this case our crews have worked closely with the Maui Fire Department and Maui Police Department conducting 37 searches over 76 search hours and covered 1,147 square nautical miles,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Colby Anderson, a Sector Honolulu Command Center watchstander, in a press release. “While it is not an easy decision, we have suspended the active search pending any further new information.”

At 6:50 a.m., Thursday, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders were notified of the overdue kayaker who was last known to be departing Tavares Beach.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Upon notification, the watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, deployed boat crews from Coast Guard Station Maui, and diverted the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart.

Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and HC-130 Hercules aircrews were also launched to assist with the search.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, a Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Maui located the missing person’s kayak less than 1-nautical mile north of Hoʻokipa Beach Park.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

First responders from the Maui Fire Department and Maui County Police Department were also deployed to search.

Involved in the search were: