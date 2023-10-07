Imua Camp Discovery runs for keiki aged 6-8 on Oct. 9-13

Photo Courtesy Imua Camp Discovery

Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku is holding “Camp Discovery” for children ages 5-8 during Fall Break that runs Oct. 9-13.

There is an exploration every day at the camp, where the spirit of adventure and the joy of learning come together to create lifelong memories.

The program emphasizes the importance of allowing children time to explore, discover and unleash their creativity.

The camp is held on expansive lawns running beneath the canopies of 120-year-old monkey pod trees. There are resident rabbits, alpacas and tortoise.

Fall campers will be treated to special activities, including a wide range of guests who will encourage them to embrace their natural curiosity and imagination.

The camp will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drop off is at 8:45 a.m. and pickup starts at 2:30 p.m.

Campers must provide their own lunch, snacks and hydration.

To register, click here. The cost is $325 for the week. There are scholarships and financial help available for families affected by the Maui wildfires.

For more information, call 808-244-7467 or go to [email protected].