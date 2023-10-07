Maui News
Mexican Consulate visits by appointment at Maui Economic Opportunity Oct. 14-15
The Mexican Consulate will be returning to Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku on Oct. 14 and 15 to process passports, birth certificates and identification and voter registration forms.
All meetings with consular officials from San Francisco will be by appointment. There are three ways to book an appointment:
- Phone: +1 424-309-0009
- WhatsApp: +1 424-309-0009
- Website: miconsulado.sre.gob.mx.
Consulate officials are expected to be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Maui Economic Opportunity is located at 99 Mahalani St., behind the J. Walter Cameron Center.
