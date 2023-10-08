Maui Nui 2023 Food Summit on Nov. 3 with theme Harvesting Hope

The Maui Nui Food Alliance will host the Maui Nui 2023 Food Summit on Nov. 3 with the theme: “Harvesting Hope: Growing a Resilient Food Future.”

The summit is in partnership with Kamehameha Schools Maui, STEMworks, the Maui County Department of Agriculture and the Hawaiʻi Public Health Institute.















The summit is free and open to the community; but participants must register by Oct. 15 to attend. There are a limited number of travel stipends to support Lāna’i and Molokaʻi farmers, ranchers, educators and interested participants to attend. Register here.

The summit will gather Maui Nui’s food system leaders together to discuss getting local food into school cafeterias, building a resilient food future on Molokai, Lānaʻi and Maui, and the development of a community-informed Maui County Food and Nutrition Security Plan.

If you have questions, email [email protected].