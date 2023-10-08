Maui Surf Forecast for October 08, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:19 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:08 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
Swell Summary
The current north swell will gradually lower through early Monday. A new northwest swell arriving late Monday will likely produce a modest increase in surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Monday night and Tuesday through early Wednesday. A larger, reinforcing northwest swell may arrive late Wednesday, and persist through Friday. The current small, south-southwest swell will gradually lower through Monday. A new south swell arriving Tuesday may produce a slight increase in surf along south facing shores through mid-week. Expect modest, choppy surf along east facing shores through Thursday due to the moderate trade winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com