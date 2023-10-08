Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 08, 2023

October 8, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 11:54 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:19 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:10 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 11:55 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 05:10 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




The current north swell will gradually lower through early Monday. A new northwest swell arriving late Monday will likely produce a modest increase in surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Monday night and Tuesday through early Wednesday. A larger, reinforcing northwest swell may arrive late Wednesday, and persist through Friday. The current small, south-southwest swell will gradually lower through Monday. A new south swell arriving Tuesday may produce a slight increase in surf along south facing shores through mid-week. Expect modest, choppy surf along east facing shores through Thursday due to the moderate trade winds. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
