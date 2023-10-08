Maui Surf Forecast for October 08, 2023

Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 11:54 AM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:10 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:55 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 05:10 AM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north swell will gradually lower through early Monday. A new northwest swell arriving late Monday will likely produce a modest increase in surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Monday night and Tuesday through early Wednesday. A larger, reinforcing northwest swell may arrive late Wednesday, and persist through Friday. The current small, south-southwest swell will gradually lower through Monday. A new south swell arriving Tuesday may produce a slight increase in surf along south facing shores through mid-week. Expect modest, choppy surf along east facing shores through Thursday due to the moderate trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.