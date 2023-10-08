The Shops at Wailea will host keiki Halloween celebrations Oct. 29 

ʻOhana festivities include a keiki costume contest, trick-or-treat, selfie with Moana, prizes and more. (PC File: Shops at Wailea)

The Shops at Wailea invites local and visiting ‘ohana to enjoy a “Keiki Halloween” celebration on Oct. 29. Guests can experience a keiki costume contest, center-wide trick-or-treating, make balloon animals, and take a selfie with their favorite characters, Spiderman and Moana, from 4 to 8 p.m.

From 5 to 6 p.m., The Shops will host a costume contest, where keiki can enter to win prizes. Categories include age ranges 0-2, 3-5 and 6-10 years old, ‘ohana, as well as pets. First, second and third places will be awarded in each category. For the overall grand prize, one special guest will win two round-trip tickets aboard Alaska Airlines to any of their US destinations.

From 6 to 8 p.m., guests are invited to a center-wide trick-or-treating experience where participating merchants marked with orange and black balloons will hand out candy. Guests can learn to create balloon animals, located in the Middle Valley – Lower Level in front of Rip Curl, and take a selfie with fan-favorite characters such as Spiderman and Moana in the Middle Valley – Lower Level between Mahina and TravisMathew.

“Our annual Halloween event is one of the most anticipated events of the year,” said Diana Whitt, general manager and vice president property management of The Festival Companies. “Our events are designed with the entire ‘ohana in mind and this year, we look forward to seeing new and returning guests for an evening of fun and excitement.”

To participate in this event, guests can register from 4 to 5 p.m. on the day of the event, or sign-up online via Eventbrite at https://keikihalloweenattheshops2023.eventbrite.com.

For more information, visit: www.theshopsatwailea.com.