Maui Surf Forecast for October 09, 2023

Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 07:05 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:22 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 05:53 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small medium period northwest swell is expected to arrive late today through the middle of the week. A series of northwest swells are expected this week as another small medium period swell will keep surf heights steady Wednesday through Friday. Forecast guidance Friday into the weekend shows a moderate northwest medium to long period swell to impact north and west facing shores.

Small medium to long period background surf along south facing shores is expected through Friday. Long range models suggest the potential for a moderate late season south swell by next weekend. Surf along east facing shores look to remain moderate and choppy due to the local trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.