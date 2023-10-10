Maui Medical Group temporarily relocates Lahaina clinic to Napili Plaza

Maui Medical Group is temporarily relocating its Lahaina clinic to the Napili Plaza Shopping Center due to damage sustained during the Aug. 8 fire.

The new location is necessary while repairs are being made to the Lahaina clinic.

The clinic in Napili Plaza will offer a range of essential healthcare services, including primary care, adult care and pediatrics.

It is located at 5095 Napilihau Street, Suite 114A. Clinic hours currently are set for Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic will have laboratory services provided by Clinical Labs of Hawaiʻi and prescription refill services provided by Mauliola Pharmacy.

Clifford Alakai, Maui Medical Group’s Administrator, said in a press release: “We are deeply grateful to A&B Properties and the County of Maui for their prompt and effective assistance in enabling our dedicated staff to continue providing essential healthcare services to the West Maui community.”

Maui Medical Group’s team members (L-R): Dr. George Powell, president; Dr. Heidi Denton; Dr. Anne Biedel; Heather Wilber, PA-C; Melissa Patao, APRN; and Cliff Alakai, Administrator. PC: Maui Medical Group (10.2.23)

The Maui Medical Group healthcare professionals who worked at the Lahaina clinic will serve patients at the Napili location:

Dr. Heidi Denton

Dr. Anne Biedel

Heather Wilber, PAC

Melissa Patao, Pediatric CPNP

To schedule an appointment, contact Maui Medical Group at 808-249-8080.