Maui Disaster Relief Fund suspends new applications after overwhelming response

The Maui Disaster Relief Fund is suspending new applications after already receiving an overwhelming response of more than 1,500 applications. The fund began receiving online applications Oct. 1.

“Our goal is to get financial assistance quickly into the hands of those most in need in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires,” said Toni Rojas, director of Maui Disaster Relief. “Now, our work needs to shift gears into processing applications for immediate needs such as financial assistance for shelter, food, water, rentals and utilities.”

The suspension of new applications will allow the fund to streamline efforts and expedite assistance to wildfire victims. Applications are being reviewed and notifications will be made to those approved during the next 30 to 60 days, with qualified payouts following.

Applicants are asked not to call to follow-up. If an applicant received an email confirmation after submitting their application online, be assured the form has been received and is being processed.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding of the abundance of applications received so far,” Rojas said. “We remain deeply committed to providing support to the residents of Maui who have been impacted by this tragedy.”

The fund will re-evaluate the situation and consider reopening applications if funds remain available after the processing of requests for help so far. The community will be notified when new applications will be accepted.

Maui Disaster Relief is a joint initiative by the Hawai‘i Catholic Community Foundation and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Wailuku. The fund aims to provide critical assistance to those affected by the Aug. 8 Lahaina and Kula wildfires.

The Hawai‘i Catholic Community Foundation and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church extend their gratitude to all those who have shown their support and compassion for those impacted by the wildfires. The foundation and Maui’s Catholic churches remain dedicated to helping Maui residents recover from the wildfires.

To donate, click here, then click on the Maui Disaster Relief Fund donate button.