Māla Wharf reopening to recreational boaters Saturday — earlier than expected after Lahaina fire

Māla Wharf’s ramp and facilities are reopening full-time for recreational vessel activity beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, much sooner than anticipated.

Commercial permittees are being informed by letter of commercial vessel operations opening at Māla Wharf on Monday, Oct. 16.

People will be able to use the facility to access vessels moored offshore.

Signs that were created in collaboration with the Hawai‘i Department of Health were put up Thursday to warn of the potential human health risks from exposure to contaminants from the fire debris in ocean water. Ocean water testing results are not in, so it’s unknown whether fish caught in these waters are safe to eat.

For this reason, commercial permittees who operate activities from the shoreline will not be allowed at this time. However, people can dive, swim or snorkel from Māla Wharf at their own risk.



















A trailer provided by Maui County and put in place on Thursday will serve as temporary office space for harbor agents with the state Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation.

A janitorial service cleaned the Māla Wharf restrooms, which have non-potable water. Maui County has ensured that water and wastewater services are available at Māla Wharf.

While the beach, adjacent to the wharf is not under state jurisdiction, state maintenance workers Kapena Bergau and Harold Nakaoka gathered fire debris, most of it wood with visible nails or screws.

“We thought it would take 30 to 60 days to get an office trailer into west Maui, but thanks to the County of Maui, we were able to get one right away,” said Dawn Chang, chair of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, in a press release. “Their assistance in ensuring the availability of restroom facilities and lighting have been invaluable and made the reopening possible.”

Mayor Richard Bissen said access to the ocean at Māla Wharf is an important step forward in fire recovery efforts and will give families more opportunity to reconnect with Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi ʻohana by traveling across the channels in their vessels.

For current Māla Wharf permit holders, the following rules apply until further notice:

Existing Māla Wharf commercial permittees in good standing may access the Māla ramp on weekdays only. It is closed to commercial activity on weekends and all holidays.

Commercial operators will be required to shuttle their passengers to the facility in order to reduce vehicle traffic in the surrounding area and minimize visitors traveling through fire-impacted areas.

All permitted shoreline commercial activities will be prohibited due to water quality concerns.

Shoreline commercial permittees will be notified when their operations can resume.

Any Māla Wharf commercial permit holder who violates any of the conditions could face revocation of their permit.

The safety zone implemented by the US Coast Guard, which limits ocean access near Māla, and the County of Maui land-side access restriction in and around Māla Wharf will be lifted on Saturday.

Chang said Māla could close down again based on health and safety considerations.