Dr. Kenneth Luke appointed as administrator of Hawai‘i State Hospital

Dr. Kenneth Luke

The Hawai‘i Department of Health selected Dr. Kenneth Luke as the new administrator of the Hawai‘i State Hospital in Kaneohe on Oʻahu.

Luke begins his appointment on Oct. 16, 2023, and will lead Hawai‘i’s only forensic psychiatric hospital. He served as the interim hospital administrator since May of this year.

“Ken has a broad array of professional experience in Hawai‘i,” said Marian Tsuji, deputy director for Behavioral Health for the Department of Health.

“His familiarity with our state’s mental health system, as well as his past work in the private sector, make him an excellent selection as the new administrator for the Hawai‘i State Hospital.”

Luke was born and raised in Hawai‘i and earned his medical degree from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, and is board-certified psychiatrist.

He will oversee the full operations of the hospital and its team of more than 600 employees, in collaboration with a team of four associate administrators responsible for organizational and support services, clinical services, nursing services and quality management.