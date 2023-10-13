Maui News

Dr. Kenneth Luke appointed as administrator of Hawai‘i State Hospital

October 13, 2023, 9:57 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Dr. Kenneth Luke

The Hawai‘i Department of Health selected Dr. Kenneth Luke as the new administrator of the Hawai‘i State Hospital in Kaneohe on Oʻahu.

Luke begins his appointment on Oct. 16, 2023, and will lead Hawai‘i’s only forensic psychiatric hospital. He served as the interim hospital administrator since May of this year.

“Ken has a broad array of professional experience in Hawai‘i,” said Marian Tsuji, deputy director for Behavioral Health for the Department of Health. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“His familiarity with our state’s mental health system, as well as his past work in the private sector, make him an excellent selection as the new administrator for the Hawai‘i State Hospital.”

Luke was born and raised in Hawai‘i and earned his medical degree from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, and is board-certified psychiatrist.

He will oversee the full operations of the hospital and its team of more than 600 employees, in collaboration with a team of four associate administrators responsible for organizational and support services, clinical services, nursing services and quality management.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments