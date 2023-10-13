Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 14, 2023

October 13, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
6-8
6-8
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            southeast after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:50 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:18 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

                            in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:11 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:55 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current medium-period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell will produce moderate surf along most north and west facing shores through early Saturday. A new, moderate, long-period north- northwest (320-330 degrees) swell arriving Saturday will likely maintain moderate surf along exposed north and west facing shores into early next week. 


Strong winds associated with Typhoon Bolaven in the west Pacific will generate a long- period northwest (320 degrees) swell poised to arrive in the local waters by Tuesday. This large swell may cause surf to reach the High Surf Warning criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands starting late Tuesday. Surf may also be near the High Surf Advisory threshold along portions of the west facing shores of the Big Island starting Tuesday night. 


Small surf will persist along south facing shores due to a series of medium- to long-period south to south-southwest (190-200 degrees) swells moving through the area. A long-period south-southwest (200- 210 degrees) swell will likely arrive Monday, resulting in above seasonal average surf along south facing shores early next week. No significant surf expected for east facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
