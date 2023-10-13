Maui News

Public invited to open house, presentation for Kūlanihāko‘i High School overpass

October 13, 2023, 2:25 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kūlanihāko‘i High School campus map (Courtesy of the Hawai‘i Department of Education)

The public is invited to an open house and presentation to provide an update about the Kūlanihāko‘i High School pedestrian overpass across Piʻilani Highway at Kūlanihāko‘i Street.

The open house is planned for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Kūlanihāko‘i High School cafeteria/multi-purpose room in Building D. The presentation will be at 5 p.m. Representatives from the Hawai‘i Department of Education and Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation as well as project consultants will be available to answer questions and hear public input.

The presentation will review progress on the overpass since a September 2022 community open house identifying crossing alternatives. An environmental assessment for the project is underway, with the draft expected by the end of this year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Presentation slides also will be posted here following the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments