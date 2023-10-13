Public invited to open house, presentation for Kūlanihāko‘i High School overpass

Kūlanihāko‘i High School campus map (Courtesy of the Hawai‘i Department of Education)

The public is invited to an open house and presentation to provide an update about the Kūlanihāko‘i High School pedestrian overpass across Piʻilani Highway at Kūlanihāko‘i Street.

The open house is planned for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Kūlanihāko‘i High School cafeteria/multi-purpose room in Building D. The presentation will be at 5 p.m. Representatives from the Hawai‘i Department of Education and Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation as well as project consultants will be available to answer questions and hear public input.

The presentation will review progress on the overpass since a September 2022 community open house identifying crossing alternatives. An environmental assessment for the project is underway, with the draft expected by the end of this year.

Presentation slides also will be posted here following the meeting.