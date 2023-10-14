Maui Surf Forecast for October 15, 2023

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 7-10 8-12 8-12 West Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:09 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:50 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:47 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 02:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of North Pacific swells are due this week, likely leading to the first High Surf Warning event of the season. An approaching northwest swell will lead to above October average north shore surf later tonight into Monday. A storm low in the West Pacific will send a large northwest swell toward the islands early next week. This long- period northwest swell will build rapidly Monday night and Tuesday, and will likely produce High Surf Warning conditions for north and west facing shores from Kauai to Maui late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Along south facing shores, a series of south-southwest swells will keep surf around October average through much of the week. Due to the absence of significant upwind trades, minimal surf is due on east facing shores through at least Thursday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.