Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 15, 2023

October 14, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
7-10
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:09 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:50 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:47 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of North Pacific swells are due this week, likely leading to the first High Surf Warning event of the season. An approaching northwest swell will lead to above October average north shore surf later tonight into Monday. A storm low in the West Pacific will send a large northwest swell toward the islands early next week. This long- period northwest swell will build rapidly Monday night and Tuesday, and will likely produce High Surf Warning conditions for north and west facing shores from Kauai to Maui late Tuesday and Wednesday. 


Along south facing shores, a series of south-southwest swells will keep surf around October average through much of the week. Due to the absence of significant upwind trades, minimal surf is due on east facing shores through at least Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
