Native Hawaiian organizations form Hoʻōla Maui to collaborate for West Maui cleanup

Hoʻōla Maui Job applicant at the CNHA Kākoʻo Maui office. Photo Courtesy: Hoʻōla Maui

A coalition of Native Hawaiian Organizations has formed Hoʻōla Maui, which pledges to dedicate their technical expertise and organizational capacity to the clean-up effort of the August fires.

“As Native Hawaiian Organizations that are controlled by Native Hawaiians who have innate connections to Hawaiʻi, we are committed to using our world-class capabilities to serve our community in this unprecedented disaster,” said Cariann Ah Loo, Nakupuna Foundation chair and Native Hawaiian Organization Association President, in a press release.

“As Hawaiians, we have kuleana to the Maui community, and as world-class companies, we have both the technical expertise and the deep understanding, in our naʻau, of the tasks ahead.”

The announcement comes as the US Army Corps of Engineers prepare to initiate the next phase of the recovery from the devastating August wildfires on Maui.

This phase will follow the major environmental hazard removal being led by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The scope of the new contract includes hazard site assessments, and loading and hauling of household hazardous materials and bulk asbestos materials within fire-impacted areas in Maui County.

Hoʻōla Maui partners will work together in the effort, bringing their combined experience with large-scale federal contracts and professional expertise to support the people of Maui in this critical work.







Hoʻōla Maui partner, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, is aggregating job portals and providing logistical support for job applicants.

Interested applicants are invited to visit CNHA’s Hoʻōla Maui jobs portal to review position descriptions and apply, or visit CNHA’s Kāko’o Maui office at the Maui Mall to utilize computer portals to submit digital applications, access additional services and learn about training opportunities.

“It’s so important to get Lahaina residents back to Lahaina, and it would mean a lot to me to have the opportunity to be a part of [the clean-up effort],” said Shane Haas, Maui resident and Hoʻōla Maui job applicant, in a press release. “A lot of people have lost their businesses, their paths in life, everything they own. Hiring Maui people is a way we can help the community get back on track.”

Hoʻōla Maui believes the effort to remediate, restore, rebuild and re-envision a new future will require kōkua from all those who have the ability to contribute, and must center the needs and perspectives of the Maui community in all decisions and actions along the way.

Community members interested in receiving updates and news stories from Hoʻōla Maui about the progress of the clean-up can sign up to receive email newsletters at www.hoolamaui.com or follow @hoolamaui on Facebook and Instagram.