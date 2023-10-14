Pianist Mahani Teave performs at Maui Arts and Cultural Center Nov. 10

Proceeds from this concert will be donated to Kupu Hawaiʻi’s Mālama Maui to support wildlife recovery in the aftermath of the wildfires. (PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center)

Pianist and humanitarian Mahani Teave will be performing at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Nov. 10. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Castle Theater. Tickets are now available.

Teave is an artist who bridges the creative world with education and environmental activism, and the only professional classical musician on her native Easter Island.

Her debut album, “Rapa Nui Odyssey,” was number one on the Billboard charts. It received raves from critics, including BBC Music Magazine, which noted her “natural pianism” and “magnificent artistry.”

Proceeds from this concert will be donated to Kupu Hawaiʻi’s Mālama Maui to support wildlife recovery in the aftermath of the wildfires. The organization was hand selected by Mahani Teave.

At 30, on the cusp of a burgeoning career, Teave decided to return home to found her island’s first music school, Toki Rapa Nui, a self-sustaining ecological wonder which also teaches children about renewable natural resources and their quickly-fading cultural heritage.

Having twice been distinguished as one of the 100 Women Leaders of her country, Teave has performed for the past five presidents of Chile, the Chilean Congress, Embassies in Chile, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, China, Japan, Ecuador, Korea, Mexico and beyond in symbolic places including the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and Chile’s Palacio de La Moneda.

Her strong belief in the profound, healing power of music led Teave to not only perform in the world’s foremost concert halls on six continents, but in hospitals, schools, jails, and low income areas with the intent of bringing comfort, joy, and hope to others.

The evening’s music program:

Chromatic Fantasie and Fugue in d minor (12) Johann Sebastian Bach

Nocturne Op. 9 Nr. 1 (5.30) Mazurka Op. 67 Nr. 2 (2) Mazurka Op. 67 Nr. 4 (2) Nocturne Op. 72 (3) Barcarolle Op. 60 in F# Major (9.30) Scherzo Nr. 1 in b minor Op. 20 (11) Frederic Chopin

I hē a Hotumatu’a (4) Ancestral Rapa Nui/José Miguel Tobar

Suite Rapa Nui (8), -E te ‘ua Matavai -Mai Hiva te ‘Ariki: Alejandro Arevalo

Ballade Nr. 2 un b minor (15) Franz Liszt

Moment Musical Op. 16 Nr. 1 (7) Moment Musical Op. 16 Nr. 4 (4) Sergei Rachmaninoff

The program is subject to change.

Tickets are $15, $35, $50 plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount, excluding $15 tickets and kids 12 and under half price.