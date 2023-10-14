Crisp Chords and Choruses: A Fall Concert” will offer diverse music, ranging from jazz and pop to folk and film favorites. (PC: Seabury Hall)

Seabury Hall presents “Crisp Chords and Choruses: A Fall Concert,” featuring the school’s talented instrumental and choral ensembles, and showcasing a mix of music genres.

The concert will take place on Friday, Oct. 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. in the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center, located on the school’s Olinda campus. It will feature performances by Seabury Hall’s instrumental groups, including the Maunalei Music Ensemble, ‘Ukulele Ensemble, and Contemporary Music Ensemble, as well as the middle and upper school choral ensembles.

“We’ve had enough fun in the classroom, now it’s time to share with the community,” said Peter Della Croce, director of instrumental ensembles.

The concert will offer diverse music, ranging from jazz and pop to folk and film favorites.

“Getting to create music in class is such a light in my day, but getting to perform it is ten times better,” added eighth-grade student, Pasha St. Cyr.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and kūpuna, and keiki ages 4 and under are free. Tickets are available at seaburyhall.org/arts