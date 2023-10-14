Tickets go on sale next week for ‘MAKANA: Songs of Maui Nui’ show at Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Internationally acclaimed slack key guitarist, singer, composer, philosopher, activist and one of Hawaiʻi’s cultural ambassadors to the world Makana will serenade audience members with songs celebrating Maui Nui during a performance in November at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

Makana and special guest Miss Aloha Hula 1980 Kaʻula Kamahele will weave a musical and visual tapestry honoring Maui Nui during a live performance Nov. 11 at at Maui Arts & Cultural Center. (Courtesy of Maui Arts & Cultural Center)

“MAKANA: Songs of Maui Nui” celebrates Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe with songs and stories — personal and historical — of each island. Maui Nui collectively refers to these four moku (islands) that long ago comprised a single island.

Performed in his signature style of kī hōʻalu (Hawaiian slack key guitar) with his broad range and traditional-style vocal vibrato, Makana and special guest Miss Aloha Hula 1980 Kaʻula Kamahele will weave a musical and visual tapestry honoring Maui Nui and those haku mele (composers) famous for their legacy works. Makana also will debut his yet unrecorded tribute to Lahaina: “Lahainalalo.”

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will also be a collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank during the Makana event for distribution to those impacted by the devastating August wildfires in West Maui and the Upcountry.

Patrons who bring a Maui Food Bank donation will be given access to an exclusive post show meet-and-greet with Makana.

Tickets go on sale for Maui Arts & Cultural Center members at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 and to the general public at 10 a.m. Oct. 17. The live performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the McCoy Studio Theater.

Ticket prices start at $35. Members receive a 10% discount and keiki 12 and younger are half price. Sales are only online.

Box Office hours for ticketing inquiries via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-SHOW are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.