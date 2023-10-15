Maui Surf Forecast for October 16, 2023

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:30 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:24 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:27 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will slow subside through Monday before a larger, long-period northwest swell arrives Monday night. This swell will rise rapidly Monday night and Tuesday, resulting in High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores from Kauai through Maui Tuesday and Wednesday. The swell will then slowly subside through the remainder of the week. Along south facing shores, a series of south-southwest swells will keep surf around October average through much of the week. Small surf heights continue along east facing shores through Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.