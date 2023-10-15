Maui Surf Forecast for October 16, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph, increasing to
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
|Sunrise
|6:21 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:01 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell will slow subside through Monday before a larger, long-period northwest swell arrives Monday night. This swell will rise rapidly Monday night and Tuesday, resulting in High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores from Kauai through Maui Tuesday and Wednesday. The swell will then slowly subside through the remainder of the week. Along south facing shores, a series of south-southwest swells will keep surf around October average through much of the week. Small surf heights continue along east facing shores through Thursday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com