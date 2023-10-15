Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 16, 2023

October 15, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:30 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:24 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

                            around 15 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:27 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will slow subside through Monday before a larger, long-period northwest swell arrives Monday night. This swell will rise rapidly Monday night and Tuesday, resulting in High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores from Kauai through Maui Tuesday and Wednesday. The swell will then slowly subside through the remainder of the week. Along south facing shores, a series of south-southwest swells will keep surf around October average through much of the week. Small surf heights continue along east facing shores through Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
