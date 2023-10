Hawaiian Electric extends moratorium on disconnections for Maui customers

Sept. 8, 2023. PC: Hawaiian Electric Company.

Hawaiian Electric has extended the suspension of service disconnections for all Maui customers through at least Nov. 6. Maui customers who are financially challenged by the devastating wildfires will not have to worry about their electric service.

The Public Utilities Commission recently ordered the extension of the disconnection moratorium which was previously set to end Oct. 17. Company representatives say any threat of immediate disconnection unless payment is made during this time should be treated as a scam. Depending on future circumstances, this special assistance period may be extended.

Even with the moratorium on disconnections, customers facing financial hardship are urged to call Hawaiian Electric at 808-871-9777 so payment options and schedules can be arranged to help keep payments manageable. While customers will still be responsible for paying their electric bills, Hawaiian Electric will work with Maui customers to find the best options to suit their individual needs.

Visit hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement for a list of plans and to submit a payment request form. Completing the form is the quickest way to get the process started. Late fees and interest charges are waived while on a payment plan.

Note that the special payment arrangement options listed on the website are not the only choices available. Company representatives can work with customers to tailor a plan to individual budgets.

For assistance managing energy costs, Hawaiʻi Energy is a trusted resource for tips and rebates to help offset the costs of energy-saving equipment and services. Visit https://hawaiienergy.com/tips for more information.