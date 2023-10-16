Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 17, 2023

October 16, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
10-15
14-18
20-30 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
6-8 




South Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

                            around 5 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:52 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:02 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:11 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:41 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The first large northwest swell of the season is expected to produce warning level surf along north and west facing shores Tuesday into Wednesday. Surf should rapildy rise throughout the day Tuesday and likely peak Tuesday evening through Wednesday. As this swell declines late Wednesday through rest of the week, the swell direction will veer more northerly Thursday into Friday. For the Big Island much of this swell will be blocked by the smaller islands, however, surf may rise to advisory levels along west facing shores Tuesday through Wednesday. 


Along south facing shores, a series of south-southwest swells will keep surf well above the October average through much of the work week. The current south-southwest swell will be reinforced by a slightly larger south-southwest swell Wednesday into Thursday. East shore surf will generally remain small during the next 7 days, but surf breaks exposed to wrap from the northwest or the south should see larger surf. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments