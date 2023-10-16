Maui Surf Forecast for October 17, 2023

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 10-15 14-18 20-30 West Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 6-8 South Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:52 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:02 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:11 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The first large northwest swell of the season is expected to produce warning level surf along north and west facing shores Tuesday into Wednesday. Surf should rapildy rise throughout the day Tuesday and likely peak Tuesday evening through Wednesday. As this swell declines late Wednesday through rest of the week, the swell direction will veer more northerly Thursday into Friday. For the Big Island much of this swell will be blocked by the smaller islands, however, surf may rise to advisory levels along west facing shores Tuesday through Wednesday.

Along south facing shores, a series of south-southwest swells will keep surf well above the October average through much of the work week. The current south-southwest swell will be reinforced by a slightly larger south-southwest swell Wednesday into Thursday. East shore surf will generally remain small during the next 7 days, but surf breaks exposed to wrap from the northwest or the south should see larger surf.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.