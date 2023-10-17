Kīhei Charter School hosting Kōkua For Lahaina benefit concert Oct. 21

A “Kōkua for Lahaina” benefit concert will be held at the Kīhei Charter School on Oct. 21 with a goal to raise at least $7,500 for the Maui Strong Fund.

The event has been planned by the charter school students and runs from 3 to 7 p.m. It will be on the great lawn performance area of the campus located at 650 Lipoa Parkway in Kihei.

Headline entertainment will include popular musical artists “Crossing Rain,” “Timeline” and a solo performance by “Anthony Fluke.”

Intermission entertainment will be provided by “Uplift Maui,” an aerial silk performing acrobatic team. Food trucks also will be available.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiʻi State Senator Angus McKelvey, whose district encompasses West Maui, will speak.

Senior Nikko Summers, who is helping to organize the event, said they hope to raise money to help families in need and “to send a message of hope and to be a part of helping the Maui ʻOhana recovery.”

Several students from the Lahinaluna High School in Lahaina, which was damaged by the wildfire, are now attending the charter school.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Junior Tas Cogliandro, another co-organizer of the fundraiser, hopes to send a message “that students want to help — and to help people to see the value of the charter school in the community.”

Tickets are $15 for Kīhei Charter School students, purchased before Oct. 20, and may be bought in the schools’ 3rd floor administrative offices.

General admission is $25. Tickets for general admission may be purchased by clicking here or clicking on the QR code on the flyer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This is a non-alcohol, non-smoking, drug-free event.