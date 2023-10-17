Maui Food Innovation Center grand opening event set for Nov. 6















The University of Hawaii Maui College is planning a Grand Opening and Blessing of their innovative first-in-the-state Maui Food Innovation Center, Pilina Facility Commercial Kitchen and Educational Center.

The MFIC offers non-credit courses to assist entrepreneurs with their Start Up Businesses, Concept to Consumer, Food Manufacturing and Pitch presentations. Administrators say use of the Commercial Kitchen is an integral part of bringing the value-added food products to the marketplace.

Some of the exceptional MFIC Commercial Kitchen equipment available are a Freeze Dehydrator, Baxter Rotating Oven, Bottling line with labels and the mixing kettles at 35 and 65 gallons. These are just a few of the tools available to learn with.

The Pilina Facility project journey began when Representative Kyle Yamashita visited the Rutgers Food Innovation program in New Jersey and he envisioned bringing this concept to Maui.

The Grand Opening and Blessing of the Maui Food Innovation Center Pilina Facility takes place on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Both former and current students will showcase their work and provide product samples. Partner educational organizations will also be present.

There will be product giveaways; and continental breakfast and Kitchen Tours will be available. For more information contact uh[email protected] or call Director Karen Hanada at 808-984-3527.