Maui Gold Pineapple expands distribution to Canada, launches dedicated website



















Maui Gold Pineapple has announced its market expansion to distribute in Canada. Residents of Canada will be able to experience the fruit, grown on the slopes of Maui’s Haleakalā. The fresh water and nutritional volcanic soil nurture Hawaiʻi’s famously sweet pineapple.

For over 40 years, Maui Gold has hand-harvested its pineapple to ensure they’re picked at their peak ripeness. The Maui grown pineapple is prized for its superior sweetness, high levels of Vitamin C and low acidity.

Pineapple enthusiasts will now have the opportunity to purchase the fruit online at mauipineapplestore.ca for shipping to Canada. Interested patrons can order and receive a pack shipped from the Maui Gold farm directly to their doorstep. Options include a one-pack for $90 CAD, two-pack for $100 CAD, and a 25lb case which features 7-8 pineapples for $200 CAD. UPS air shipping is included.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We’ve been working hard to share Maui Gold with our fans in Canada and I’m ecstatic to announce that it’s finally happening,” said Tambara Garrick, Chief Marketing Officer at Maui Gold Pineapple.

Freshly picked from the farm and shipped that same day, Maui Gold pineapples are hand harvested ripe, so they can be eaten right away. For more information, visit mauigold.com.

















