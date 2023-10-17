Maui Nui Venison named to 12th cohort of Elemental Excelerator

A visit to Maui Nui Venison to see its value-add production and workforce housing facilities. PC: Hawaiʻi State Senate

Elemental Excelerator, a leading nonprofit investor in climate technology for deep community impact, introduced its latest cohort, bringing its total amount of investments to $79M. With this latest cohort, Elemental is infusing another $12.5M into climate solutions and will spearhead the development of 15 transformative technologies crucial for heating and cooling homes, reimagining critical resource extraction, advancing carbon removal and transforming the food system. These 15 climate companies will join an existing portfolio of more than 150 investments.

Maui Nui Venison was one of the 15 companies selected for the latest cohort. The company seeks to simultaneously alleviate the damaging impact invasive deer have on Hawaiʻi’s vulnerable ecosystems while unlocking a healthy, local food resource. Left unchecked, Maui’s axis deer population could swell from 60,000 to 150,000 within five years, decimating local farmlands and watersheds, according to the announcement. The company also partners with Farm Link Hawaiʻi, another Elemental company, to help distribute the local meat products to Hawaiʻi residents.

“Maui Nui Venison is an excellent example of how companies can collaborate with our communities to create win-win solutions,” Elemental Founder & CEO Dawn Lippert said. “We’re proud to invest in a Maui company that is supporting recovery efforts after the devastating wildfires, while continuing its commitment to protect local ecosystems and produce more locally-sourced food.”

“For over a decade, Elemental has successfully amplified how companies serve their communities while solving for some of world’s most complex climate issues,” Maui Nui Venison CEO and Co-Founder Jake Muise said. “We are honored to be part of Cohort 12 and grateful for the opportunity to expand Maui Nui’s impact within our community.”

With the inclusion of the 15 new investments, Elemental’s portfolio has expanded to encompass more than 165 companies, establishing a global presence that spans all 50 states and reaches more than 100 countries. Click here to learn more about the latest investments in Cohort 12.