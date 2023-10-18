All Nippon Airways celebrates 25 years of service to Hawaiʻi

All Nippon Airways

Japan’s All Nippon Airways, ANA, is celebrating its 25-year legacy of facilitating connections between travelers and the destinations of Japan and Honolulu in October. Since its inaugural flight in 1998, ANA has served millions of passengers on thousands of flights along this route.

“ANA deeply values the privilege of furthering an enduring connection between Japan and Hawaiʻi. Air travel catalyzes uniting individuals and fostering cultural exchange. ANA remains resolutely committed to building a robust partnership with Hawaiʻi, ensuring mutual growth and prosperity for the next 25 years and beyond,” said Toshio Nomura, ANA The Americas, Executive Vice President.

In response to the recovering passenger demand for flights to Hawaiʻi, ANA will bring a third Airbus A380 aircraft into service between Tokyo and Honolulu. The aircraft, known as the “FLYING HONU” because of its colorful liveries resembling the Hawaiian sea turtle, or Honu, has a capacity of 520 seats. ANA’s inaugural “FLYING HONU” arrived in Honolulu in 2019 and now has two such aircraft in service to Honolulu.

The inaugural Honolulu-bound flight for the third “FLYING HONU” will arrive on Oct. 20 and return to Narita, Tokyo, the same day. This addition underscores ANA’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its passengers while continuing to offer safe, comfortable, and best-in-class service.

Starting Dec. 6, ANA will increase the number of daily flights between Tokyo and Honolulu from two to three (one to Haneda, Tokyo, and two to Narita, Tokyo). This enhancement sets a new record for seat capacity on this route at 18,004, surpassing pre-COVID levels and providing three daily flights, equivalent to 42 weekly flights.

To commemorate the achievement of serving Hawaiʻi for 25 years, the arrival of the third “FLYING HONU,” and as a token of gratitude for the unwavering support ANA has garnered from the Hawaiʻi community, we will introduce a special sweepstakes: “Journey with FLYING HONU” (www.anajourneywithflyinghonu.com). This contest offers a glimpse into the genuine experiences shared by Hawaiʻi residents during their visits to Japan, providing sweepstakes participants with an opportunity to contemplate their potential journeys of discovering and exploring the country.

To enter the contest, US residents 18 years and older will:

Select the travel journey that best aligns with their preferences from the categories:

“Heritage”

“Foodie”

“Culture”

“Nature”

“FLYING HONU”

The campaign offers appealing prizes, including:

Grand prize: A pair of roundtrip business-class tickets from Honolulu to Tokyo.

A pair of roundtrip business-class tickets from Honolulu to Tokyo. Second-place winner: Three roundtrip economy class tickets.

Three roundtrip economy class tickets. Special bonus prizes for three winners: A collectible Airbus A380 “FLYING HONU” model plane (1:200 scale).

One additional winner will receive:

A set of three “FLYING HONU” plush toys featuring blue, green, and orange Hawaiian sea turtles.• The campaign runs from Oct. 18 to Nov. 19, 2023.

Winners will be announced by Nov. 26, 2023. For information on the 25th anniversary promotion, visit: ANA Journey with Flying Honu.

Another celebration component is the ANA ʻAha Mele, Nov. 16-19, 2023, a sequel to the ANA Honolulu Music Week, which debuted in 2019 and helped promote Hawaiʻi’s cultural heritage and environment. Renamed ANA ʻAha Mele last year, this event represents a collaborative endeavor involving ANA, environmentalists, contributors, and others. Using music as a medium, the event will emphasize the significance of Hawaii’s natural resources. For more information: ANA ʻAha Mele 2023|ANA.

The ANA Group extends its heartfelt condolences to those who have tragically lost their lives and its deepest sympathies to all those who have been profoundly affected by the recent disaster in Maui. The airline stands united with the people of Maui, offering support and heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery and resilience among Maui’s residents.

In response to the disaster, ANA Group appealed to ANA Mileage Club members to donate miles for disaster relief efforts and to support affected communities through the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund and other reputable relief organizations. For further information on how to donate miles and assist those affected by this disaster, please visit: Accepting Hawaiʻi Maui Wildfire Mileage Donations to Support Hawaii Maui Wildfire