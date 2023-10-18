Mayor Bissen to host community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2025

Mayor Richard Bissen with 2024 budget document. PC: County of Maui / Mia Aʻi

Mayor Richard Bissen and his administration will host community budget meetings throughout Maui County starting next week for residents to share their priorities and provide input on the budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which begins July 1, 2024.

“Many of our County services, programs and projects touch the everyday lives of our residents; therefore, getting input from our community is vital. As each of our departments begin to shape next fiscal year’s budget that begins in July 2024, hearing from our residents on their priorities and needs is both helpful and valuable,”said Mayor Bissen. “I encourage residents to attend a budget community meeting or utilize online options to send in their input. Their time and feedback are truly appreciated.”

Written and verbal comments will be accepted at the meetings.

Budget requests alsocan be submitted by using a Budget Request Form, which is available on the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/budget.

Residents unable to attend the meetings in person can observe and testify via the Bluejeans online Platform, using the link https://bluejeans.com/718120287.

The schedule and locations of the community budget meetings are as follows:

Upcountry

Monday, October 23, 2023

5:30 p.m., Hannibal Tavares Community Center

L āna ʻi

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

4:30 p.m., Lāna’i High and Elementary School

Central Maui

Thursday, October 26, 2023

5:30 p.m., University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, ‘Ike Lea #144

East Maui

Monday, October 30, 2023

5 p.m., Helene Hall Community Center

South Maui

Thursday, November 2, 2023

5:30 p.m., Kīhei Community Center

Pāʻia – Haʻikū

Friday, November 3, 2023

5:30 p.m., Pāʻia Community Center

Moloka ʻi

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

5 p.m., Mitchell Pauole Community Center

A community budget meeting date for West Maui is pending location availability.