Council members to host wildfire relief informational meeting for religious leaders

Council Vice Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura (Upcountry residency District) and Presiding Officer Pro Tempore Tasha Kama (Kahului residency district) today announced they will host a wildfire relief “Resources for Religious Leaders” informational meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 from 9 a.m. to noon at the UH Maui College Pilina Building Events Center.

The meeting is designed to provide information and answer questions on urgent community needs including interim housing for residents displaced by the recent fires, financial help for residents and small businesses, and other types of assistance available.

Representatives will be attending from FEMA, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Maui United Way, Maui Economic Opportunity Inc., US Small Business Administration and the Salvation Army. Presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pastors, priests, rabbis and other religious leaders from all faiths are invited to attend. To RSVP, call 808-270-5501 or email [email protected].

“Community outreach in the aftermath of the August wildfires has been vital,” said Council Vice-Chair Sugimura. “Our faith-based community has taken on an important role in keeping our residents informed and connected during this very difficult time, and we are grateful for their leadership.”

Council Pro Tempore Kama said, “as a pastor, I have had many conversations and shared prayer with people who poured out their heart with overwhelming grief and loss. This is indeed the most difficult situation our community has faced in our lifetime, yet it is one that we are facing together. Our spiritual leaders are at the core of efforts to care for our community, and we hope to provide them with the information, resources and personal agency connections they need.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Pilina Building Events Center is located upstairs above the fitness center; an elevator and ramp are available for accessibility.