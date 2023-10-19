Maui Surf Forecast for October 20, 2023

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 9-12 9-12 9-12 8-12 West Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 South Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:21 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 07:15 AM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 5:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will steadily lower through tomorrow as a north-northwest swell eases and shifts out of the north. The High Surf Advisory for these shores was cancelled. Combined seas should hover just below Small Craft Advisory threshold tonight, then lower tomorrow into the weekend. Another north-northwest swell will build Sunday night and Monday, generating surf near advisory levels late Monday through Tuesday for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands.

Surf along south facing shores will remain above average into the weekend as a new long-period, south-southwest swell arrives and peaks through tomorrow. Surf will ease through the weekend as this swell moves out. Surf will rise again early next week as overlapping long-period, south- southwest swells arrive. The first swell will slowly fill in Monday through Tuesday. Expect a second and larger swell Wednesday through the second half of next week.

Small surf along east facing shores will pick up tonight through tomorrow for Kauai and Oahu as a moderate, short-period northeast swell arrives. This will be a short-lived event with a quick drop off expected Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high N short period wind swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist high N short period wind swell.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.