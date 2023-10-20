Families impacted by Maui fires encouraged to apply today for child care assistance

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services is making it easier for families impacted by the Maui fires to get help paying for child care. DHS recently announced temporary rules for its Child Care Subsidy Program that set aside a number of usual requirements, meaning that significantly more families will be eligible for financial assistance.

Families who have been impacted by the Maui fires—whether on Maui or having recently relocated due to the fires—must apply by Oct. 31 to get assistance under these temporary rules. DHS encourages impacted families to apply today.

Specifically, impacted families will have no income cap for eligibility and do not need to be working or doing another activity like training or school. Additionally, the DHS copayment will be waived. Once determined eligible, a family will have that financial assistance available for a full year.

“We recognize the road ahead to recover and rebuild for families can be long and difficult. We want to make sure families with young children are able to have the monetary help they need to send their children to safe, nurturing child care in the coming months,” said DHS Director Cathy Betts.

The Child Care Subsidy Program provides financial assistance for families with children under 13 years old. Families may use these subsidies to pay for tuition at any licensed or registered child care program as well as for family, friend and neighbor caregivers who complete requirements like a background check.

Families who have impacted by the fires and need financial assistance for child care can apply online here. Families may also print out a paper application here and submit it to [email protected]. They may also email or call 855-643-1643 for more assistance.