Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea celebrates ‘Festivals Of Aloha,’ Oct. 27-29

PC: Four Seasons Resort Maui

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea invites the community and guests to immerse themselves in a weekend-long Festivals of Aloha cultural showcase from Oct. 27 to 29, 2023.

This is the second year the Resort has hosted Festivals of Aloha events, and the Resort’s Director of Hawaiian Programs “Aunty Wendy” Tuivaioge has curated special complimentary experiences that allow guests to actively participate in a selection of educational and immersive Hawaiian activities.

The weekend will commence with a traditional Opening Ceremony by Kumu Cody Pueo Pata on Friday, Oct. 27, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 29 with a Sounds of the Sea concert on the Resort’s stunning Oceanfront Lawn, featuring a performance from Kūikawā and Grammy award nominee and Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Amy Hānaiali’i, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her hit record, Pālehua.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, guests will enjoy Hula Is the Heartbeat, a celebration of Hawaiian music with a performance by ʻUheʻuhene and hula showcasing four of Maui’s most prestigious hālau (hula schools):

Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua, under direction of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona

Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi, under direction of nā Kumu Hula ʻIliahi and Haunani Paredes

Hālau Hula ʻo Ka Malama Mahilani, under direction of nā Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata and Kuʻulei Alcomindras-Palakiko

Hālau Kauluokalā, under the direction of Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero

Other highlights include the Resort’s popular Live Aloha Market, a MANAOLA Hawaii Pop-up, a Cultural Garden Tour, and daily Hawaiian Artisan Demonstrations and Presentations.

The full schedule of Festivals of Aloha weekend events at Four Seasons Resort Maui can be viewed here. Complimentary off-site parking with roundtrip shuttle service will be available at Wailea Event Parking, located across from Monkeypod off Wailea Ike Drive, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, from 4 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 4 to 8 p.m.

“All are welcome to join our community at Festivals of Aloha, a celebration of culture that provides a look into the traditions that help define the true aloha spirit,” said Tuivaioge.

This year’s Festivals of Aloha theme is Kāhuli leo le’a–Ho’ōla o ka wao or “Sweet-voiced kāhuli–Savior of the forest,” honouring the kāhuli (Hawaiian land snail). Kāhuli are both ecologically and culturally important, and the remaining species (about 40% of the roughly 750 species that were once found across the Hawaiian Islands and found nowhere else in the world) face serious threats, including extinction for some if action is not taken.