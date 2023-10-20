HTA: Maui County hotels impacted by wildfires, but still led counties in RevPAR

Lauralee Arnold, Red Cross shelter supervisor, assists displaced residents at the Royal Lahaina resort. PC: Red Cross / Facebook page.

Maui County hotels continued to be impacted by the Aug. 8 Wildfires, but still led the counties in September 2023 Revenue Per Available Room due to comparatively higher Average Daily Rate.

Maui County hotels achieved RevPAR of $335 (-1.9% vs. 2022, +44.9% vs. 2019), with ADR at $534 (+2.6% vs. 2022, +68.9% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 62.7% (-2.8 percentage points vs. 2022, -10.4 percentage points vs. 2019), according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $327 (-24.7% vs. 2022, -13.8% vs. 2019), with ADR at $646 (-21.0% vs. 2022, +40.2% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 50.6% (-2.5 percentage points vs. 2022, -31.8 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hotels in the Lahaina/Kāʻanapali/Kapalua region were almost exclusively occupied by displaced Lahaina residents impacted by the fires and relief workers. The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $354 (+9.1% vs. 2022, +78.6% vs. 2019), ADR at $535 (+14.2% vs. 2022, +93.6% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 66.2% (-3.1 percentage points vs. 2022, -5.6 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported slightly higher occupancy, ADR and RevPAR in September 2023 compared to September 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic September 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were higher in September 2023 but occupancy was lower.

According to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report, statewide RevPAR in September 2023 was $261 (+5.8%), with ADR at $346 (+3.0%) and occupancy of 75.5% (+2.0 percentage points) compared to September 2022 (Figure 1). Compared with September 2019, RevPAR was 34.3 percent higher, driven by higher ADR (+40.5%) which offset lower occupancy (-3.5 percentage points) (Figure 3).

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For September 2023, the survey included 149 properties representing 45,684 rooms, or 82.6 percent of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Statewide Hawai‘i hotel room revenues totaled $433.0 million (+4.7% vs. 2022, +39.2% vs. 2019) in September 2023. Room demand was 1.3 million room nights (+1.7% vs. 2022, -0.9% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.7 million room nights (-1.0% vs. 2022, +3.7% vs. 2019) (Figure 2).

Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $382 (-3.4% vs. 2022, +18.1% vs. 2019), with ADR at $677 (-6.1% vs. 2022, +48.4% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 56.4% (+1.6 percentage points vs. 2022, -14.5 percentage points vs. 2019). Midscale & Economy Class properties earned RevPAR of $183 (+7.3% vs. 2022, +42.2% vs. 2019) with ADR at $235 (+4.6% vs. 2022, +48.1% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 77.6 percent (+2.0 percentage points vs. 2022, -3.2 percentage points vs. 2019).

Kaua‘i hotels earned RevPAR of $322 (+15.4% vs. 2022, +94.2% vs. 2019), with ADR at $398 (+9.7% vs. 2022, +67.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 80.9% (+4.0 percentage points vs. 2022, +11.3 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hotels on the island of Hawai‘i reported RevPAR at $248 (+1.2% vs. 2022, +62.6% vs. 2019), with ADR at $373 (+8.2% vs. 2022, +68.7% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 66.4% (-4.6 percentage points vs. 2022, -2.5 percentage points vs. 2019). Kohala Coast hotels earned RevPAR of $337 (+3.2% vs. 2022, +63.8% vs. 2019), with ADR at $480 (-0.2% vs. 2022, +55.3% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 70.2% (+2.3 percentage points vs. 2022, +3.6 percentage points vs. 2019).

O‘ahu hotels reported RevPAR of $222 (+11.8% vs. 2022, +15.7% vs. 2019) in September, ADR at $270 (+4.9% vs. 2022, +19.4% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 82.2% (+5.1 percentage points vs. 2022, -2.7 percentage points vs. 2019). Waikīkī hotels earned RevPAR of $216 (+11.8% vs. 2022, +12.5% vs. 2019), with ADR at $260 (+4.6% vs. 2022, +16.2% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 83.0% (+5.3 percentage points vs. 2022, -2.7 percentage points vs. 2019).