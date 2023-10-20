Maui Strong Fund receives record $4M from Oak Foundation

Hawai‘i Community Foundation today announced a monumental donation of $4 million from Oak Foundation to its Maui Strong Fund. This contribution is the largest single gift the fund has received from a philanthropic entity.































The Maui Strong Fund was activated the morning after the Maui wildfires and is providing necessary financial resources for immediate and long-term recovery needs. Funding is being allocated across a range of needs including baby and maternal care, children and family support, direct financial assistance, food, healthcare, immigrant services, shelter, mental health, workforce development and housing.

As of Oct. 10, HCF had awarded more than $25 million from its Maui Strong Fund to over 120 organizations. With Oak Foundation’s contribution, the Maui Strong Fund has received $146.6 million from donors in Hawai‘i and around the world.

“We are deeply grateful to Oak Foundation for their substantial contribution to support Maui’s people and places at this difficult time,” said Micah Kāne, chief executive officer and president of HCF. “Oak Foundation has long supported Hawai‘i’s communities—and this generous gift is yet another example of their aloha for Hawai‘i.”

HCF is working in close collaboration with state and county leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community members to stay up to date on the quickly evolving priorities and needs on the ground on Maui. Community foundations like HCF, supported by philanthropy, play an essential role in disaster relief and recovery, not only raising money and distributing it in a strategic, transparent manner, but also sharing experience and expertise to help civic leaders and responders collaborate to achieve the most impact.

“All of us at Oak Foundation want to express our deep support for the Maui community at this incredibly difficult time,” said Millie Brobston, Special Interest Program Officer of Oak Foundation. “We believe in the power of collective action and appreciate HCF’s approach of working with community partners on the ground to address evolving needs, now and in the long-term as Maui recovers from this disaster.”

PC: Hawaiʻi Community Foundation – Maui Strong

In 2019, HCF developed a four-phase approach to disaster response, designed to address both immediate and long-term recovery needs for individuals and communities affected by disasters. The phases are as follows:

Phase One: Risk Reduction and Disaster Readiness – Focused on enabling the swift deployment of funds during disasters as needed by the County of Maui.

– Focused on enabling the swift deployment of funds during disasters as needed by the County of Maui. Phase Two: Rapid Relief and Response – Aimed at meeting immediate community needs, including the distribution of essential supplies, medical care, shelter, food, grief support, and trauma-informed care.

– Aimed at meeting immediate community needs, including the distribution of essential supplies, medical care, shelter, food, grief support, and trauma-informed care. Phase Three: Recovery and Stabilization – Allocated for longer-term recovery and stabilization efforts while strengthening Maui’s economy and communities.

– Allocated for longer-term recovery and stabilization efforts while strengthening Maui’s economy and communities. Phase Four: Rebuilding Resilience – Directed toward the creation of preventative strategies, community engagement, and collaboration with leaders across sectors.

For nonprofit organizations seeking funding please visit the HCF website here for detailed instructions on how to apply for a grant from the Maui Strong Fund.

For donations to the Maui Strong Fund at HCF, visit https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.