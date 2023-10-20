Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 21, 2023

October 20, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:11 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 09:07 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will lower through weekend as a north swell eases. Surf will trend back up early next week as a new north-northwest swell arrives. Heights may near the advisory level for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands as early as Monday, then remain up through much of the week. Surf along south facing shores will remain above average today, then lower over the weekend as a long-period, south-southwest swell moves out. Surf will rise again early next week as overlapping long-period, south- southwest swells arrive. Surf along east facing shores will remain up for Kauai and Oahu today as a moderate, short-period northeast swell and fresh to strong northeast winds continue. Expect the surf to quickly drop off over the weekend for these east facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
