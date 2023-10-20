‘Mr. Las Vegas’ Wayne Newton to make his Maui debut, Dec 7

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a first-ever appearance on Maui for Las Vegas singing legend Wayne Newton in his Up Close and Personal concert Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Castle Theater.

Long established as an entertainment icon and record-setting performer, no other name or person has been so defining, representative or synonymous with Las Vegas and its role as the entertainment capital of the world.

Concert tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. to MACC members Tuesday, Oct. 24 and to the general public Friday, Oct. 27.

The MACC will be a collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank at this event for distribution to those impacted by the wildfires. Everyone who brings a donation on the night of show will be entered into a drawing to win an instant seat upgrade of a pair of tickets in the front row.

Recognized and revered around the world, Wayne Newton is known for his iconic signature song, Danke Schoen in addition to countless other top hit singles including, Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast, Red Roses for a Blue Lady, At This Moment, The Letter, Summer Wind and Years.

Newton has recorded and released, to date, 165 albums in his career. In a volatile, unforgiving industry where careers and successes can appear and disappear like vapors, Wayne Newton continues to be at the top of the list of legendary entertainers.

Newton has performed live in front of more than 40 million people during a record-setting run of 25,000-plus shows in Las Vegas, alone. He recently made his historic and triumphant return to the landmark Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino where he continues to perform his Up Close and Personal show, a journey through his illustrious Vegas career featuring hit songs and personal stories.

Tickets are $45, $55, $65, $85 plus a limited number of premiere $125 seats plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a ten percent discount. To become a MACC member, log on to

MauiArts.org/membership.

The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is accessible by phone at 808-242-SHOW [7469] and email at [email protected] Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.