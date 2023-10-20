Virtual food labeling workshop for entrepreneurs set for Nov. 14

Maui Food Technology Center will hold a virtual Food Labeling Workshop on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. for people interested in learning the latest about food labeling, regulatory requirements and how your efforts can be a game changer.

Nina Ann Tanabe

Nina Ann Tanabe, MS, CFS, principal of Pacific Food Technology and board president for the center will discuss:

Who needs a food label?

What products do these federal agencies (US Department of Agriculture, US Food and Drug Administration, and Tax and Trade Bureau) cover?

What are FDA’s mandatory requirements for food labeling?

What are the labeling deadlines for the USDA and FDA?

Tanabe has more than 35 years of experience in the areas of product development, regulatory compliance, ingredient and equipment sourcing and specifications, lean manufacturing and plant layout.

“Understanding the vital role of food labeling is not just a compliance measure, but a strategic advantage,” Tanabe said in a press release. “It is the compass that guides consumer trust, sets your product apart, and ensures regulatory adherence. During this virtual Food Labeling Workshop, you’ll learn how proper food labeling can be a game-changer for your entrepreneurial success.”

The Food Labeling Workshop is supported by the Maui County’s Office of Economic Development.

Cost for each webinar is $10. To register, please visit https://mauifoodtechnology.org/webinars.