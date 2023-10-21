Boy Scouts of America visit Carnival Cruise Line in Kahului

The scouts volunteered with Direct Relief to provide needed recovery kits with respiratory masks, gloves and other supplies after the fires. (PC: Carnival Cruise Line)

On Oct. 19, Carnival Cruise Line welcomed 30 scouts from the Aloha Council of the Boy Scouts of America for a visit on board Carnival Miracle while the ship was docked in Kahului. The visit was a gesture of appreciation for the group’s assistance with providing needed supplies following the wildfires in Maui.

The scouts volunteered with Direct Relief to provide needed recovery kits with respiratory masks, gloves and other supplies after the fires.

While on board, the Boy Scouts were invited to a special ship tour, where they were given a glimpse “behind the fun,” including an up-close look from Carnival Miracle’s captain Roberto Costi and officers on the ship’s operations. The scouts enjoyed Carnival WaterWorks aqua park for an afternoon full of fun before the ship’s chefs cooked up dinner for them.

“Welcoming these scouts has been a pleasure and we’re honored to have them on board,” Costi said in a release. “Their dedication to helping those affected by wildfires is inspiring to us all and a testament to the impact that can be made when communities come together.”