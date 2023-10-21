Kīhei 4th Friday Haunted Halloween Block Party, Oct. 27

The Kīhei 4th Friday Haunted Halloween Block Party takes place Oct. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka.

All are invited to the free event. Featured activities include a Keiki Halloween Costume Contest, live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts and local shopping. There will also be free entertainment by Maui’s own Nevah Too Late, plus The Molokai Boys in Food Court. Enjoy Maui’s Classic and Collector’s Cars on display near the Keiki Zone. Monetary Donations will be accepted for wildfire victims.

Free Evening Entertainment at K4F Main Stage 6-9 p.m.:

6-6:05 p.m. Intro – MC Kathy Collins

6:05-7 p.m. Nevah Too Late

7 p.m. Announcements + Contest – MC Kathy Collins

7-7:30 p.m. Keiki Costume Contest

7:30-7:40 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:40-8:55 p.m. Nevah Too Late

8:55-9 p.m. Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Food Court: 6:15 – 8:45 p.m. – Molokai Boys

Free parking is available less than one block away at the Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza.

Activities for Keiki and Teens include free Face Painting and Balloon Twisting, 4 Kids Quick Science games and Hula Hoops for Kids of all ages.

K4F Food Court: Enjoy a large food court area with many local treats. Food booths and food trucks include: Al’s BBQ, Dee’s Poi Mochi, Da Soriano Grindz, Dope BBQ, Wai Lemi, Holo Holo Garlic Noodles, Hauʻoliʻoli ʻOhana, Tacos 8th Wonder, Maui Cookie Lab, Sumo Dogs and Wow Wow Lemonade.

In addition, Azeka Shopping Center has a variety of eateries Mauka and Makai including: Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Ekolu Kitchen 1279, Fork & Salad, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Maui Pie, Miso Phat Sushi, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Panda Express, Peace Love Shave Ice, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles, Von’s Chicken, and Wow Wow Lemonade.

Volunteers and Special Donations are provided by Kīhei Charter School and Kamehameha Schools.

Kihei 4th Friday is always looking for volunteers. For more information go to www.kiheifridays.com. or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.