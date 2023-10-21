Maui County Democrats seek nominees for Senate vacancy

The Maui County Democratic Party is now accepting applications for nominees to fill the vacancy of outgoing State Senator Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran.

The senator, representing Senate District 5, submitted his resignation from his seat earlier this year to Governor Josh Green, M.D., Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi, and the Maui County Democrats. Keith-Agaran’s resignation takes effect on Oct. 31, 2023.

Senate District 5 comprises House Districts 9 and 10 encompassing the heart of Central Maui’s communities of Kahului, Puʻunēnē, Kahakuloa, Waiheʻe, Waiehu, Puʻuohala, Wailuku and Waikapū.

Per HRS 17-3, Governor Green has 60 calendar days from the date of the resignation to make an appointment and fill the vacancy. The selected appointee will serve for the remainder of Senator Keith-Agaran’s unexpired term.

District 9 Chair, John Simpliciano, and District 10 Chair, Michael “Mikey” Victorino Jr. of the Maui County Democrats will convene members of the vacancy selection committee at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the ʻĪao Intermediate School Cafeteria in Wailuku. The committee will interview applicants and select the names of three candidates to submit to Gov. Green for his review and consideration.

Those interested in applying should go to bit.ly/senate5vacancy to download required application forms and instructions.

Applications will be accepted digitally beginning Monday, Oct. 23, through Thursday, Nov. 2, at bit.ly/senate5application. The digital application portal will close 4 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Those interested, but unable to apply digitally can send their application via US mail and must be received no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 2, 2023 or dropped off in-person at:

Senate District 5 Selection Committee

c/o ILWU Local Hall, Maui Division

896 Lower Main Street

Wailuku, HI 96793

Late applications will not be accepted.

For more information about the vacancy selection process for Senate District 5 and required application documents, contact Jared Sam Agtunong, Maui County Chair for the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi, at [email protected].