Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 22, 2023

October 21, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            south. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 12:52 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

                            in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 10:21 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:24 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north facing shores will steadily lower through Sunday as a north swell eases. A new north-northwest swell will build in Sunday night and Monday, then linger through a good portion of next week. Surf heights along both west and north facing shores are forecast to peak near or slightly below the advisory threshold Monday night into Tuesday. 


Background surf expected along south facing shores until Monday when a long period south swell moves in and lingers through the rest of the week. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf heights along east facing shores will remain small through much of next week due to light winds forecast across area. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSE less than 5mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with S winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SSE winds 5-10mph in the morning decreasing to less than 5mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments