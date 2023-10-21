Maui Surf Forecast for October 22, 2023

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 12:52 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 10:21 AM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 5:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north facing shores will steadily lower through Sunday as a north swell eases. A new north-northwest swell will build in Sunday night and Monday, then linger through a good portion of next week. Surf heights along both west and north facing shores are forecast to peak near or slightly below the advisory threshold Monday night into Tuesday.

Background surf expected along south facing shores until Monday when a long period south swell moves in and lingers through the rest of the week.

Surf heights along east facing shores will remain small through much of next week due to light winds forecast across area.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSE less than 5mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with S winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SSE winds 5-10mph in the morning decreasing to less than 5mph in the afternoon.