US Small Business Administration launches Business Resource and Assessment Center in Kīhei

Small Business Administration assists wildfire survivors. PC: Lameen Witter / FEMA (8.16.23)

The US Small Business Administration has opened a Business Resource and Assessment Center in Kīhei.

The Business Resource and Assessment Center is located at the Maui Research and Technical Center, 590 Lipoa Pkwy., Suite 202.

Operating hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The center is a pilot concept that brings together resource partners and other economic development organizations in one place to provide information on business assistance available to everyone interested in starting, re-launching or expanding a small business.

The centerʻs staff provide information on the administrationʻs disaster loan program, as well as assistance with the application process. Business owners can submit their documents at the Business Recovery Center.

Business Resource and Assessment Center participants include: The US Small Business Administration, the Maui Small Business Development Center, Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Pacific, SCORE Hawaiʻi, Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership Women’s Business Center, Operation Hope, and the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Click here for more information.