L&L Hawaiian Barbecue expands to Boulder, Colo.

Halau Hula Dance by Keaka O Kalani during Grand Opening event. (PC: L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Boulder, Colo.)

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Hawaiʻi’s iconic franchise specializing in The Plate Lunch, opened its first Boulder, Colo., restaurant on Sept. 4. This marks L&L’s 4th Colorado location.

More than 200 guests had the opportunity to savor Hawaiian-style barbecue and fare, as well as experience Halau Hula Dance by Keaka O Kalani.

Matt Coty and Jazmin Brooks, co-owners of the Boulder franchise location, had the vision to bring “home away from home.” Growing up eating L&L, Matt and Jazmin realize the importance of having representation in their new home state and wanted to open a restaurant that served Hawaiian comfort cuisine, encouraged togetherness and served as an opportunity to expand one’s ‘ohana in Boulder.

Matt Coty and Jazmin Brooks, co-owners of the Boulder L&L Barbecue franchise location. (PC: L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Boulder, Colo.)

L&L is serving on their menu The Plate Lunch, also known as “The State Food of Hawaiʻi.” The lunch combo plate consists of two servings of rice, macaroni salad, plus a choice of protein. This dish dates back to wage laborers in 19th century sugar plantations and pineapple fields, who brought rice and other leftovers to work in compartmentalized tins.

Lunches were often shared, resulting in a harmonious mix of home recipes from Japan, China, the Philippines, Portugal, Korea and New England.