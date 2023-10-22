Maui Behavioral Health Resources is hiring for several positions

Maui Behavioral Health Resources is looking to hire several positions to better serve the community’s behavioral health needs during the aftermath of the tragic fires.

“Working in the behavioral health field, we know that often trauma can lead to adverse mental health conditions and possibly an increase in substance use and dependency,” said CEO Nicole Hokoana in a press release. “Our goal is to help our community address this collective trauma and reduce the potential hazards of long-term mental health or substance use issues.”

Maui Behavioral Health Resources is an umbrella organization of three nonprofit agencies: Aloha House, Malama Family Recovery Center and Maui Youth & Family Services.

COO Ron Nelson said: “If you have experience, or are looking to join the helping field, you might consider applying. Just reach out to us at [email protected].”

Available positions include:

Certified Substance Abuse Counselors: To work directly with clients to provide substance use treatment in individual and group settings.

Warm Line Operators: To answer calls, determine the needs of callers and direct them toward the appropriate services.

Case Managers: To assist clients in navigating available resources, both within the organization and externally.

Mental Health Workers: For the crisis service program, working with participants who are in the process of stabilization of a mental health crisis.

Counselors: To work specifically with adolescents in the schools and in the outpatient community based program, helping to break the cycles of substance use early.

Care Coordinators: To work with the people of Lahaina to help them with immediate needs and referrals for services; will work with adults and children.