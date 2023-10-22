No application fee for Hawaiʻi residents applying to UH campuses

University of Hawaiʻi is Hawaiʻi’s sole provider of public higher education with 10 campuses and nine learning centers located across the state on all islands that also offer a number of online programs. (PC: University of Hawaiʻi)

Hawaiʻi residents no longer have to pay a fee to apply to any of the 10 campuses of the University of Hawaiʻi.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu began waiving the application fees ($70 and $50 respectively) this year joining the other eight campuses.

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo waived its application fee in 2022, and there has never been a fee to apply at the University of Hawaiʻi’s seven community colleges — Hawaiʻi CC in Hilo, Honolulu CC, Kapiʻolani CC, Kauaʻi CC, Leeward CC, Windward CC and University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

“This is one step in our commitment to create a stronger pipeline into public higher education for all Hawaiʻi residents,” University of Hawaiʻi president David Lassner said in a press release. “Consistent with the objective of our new strategic plan to increase participation statewide, we believe that this uniform waiver of the application fee will bring residents one step closer to starting their journey at a UH campus on their way to a more fulfilling and financially secure life.”

The recently launched second year of the “Thereʻs a place for you” initiative highlights the wide array of educational opportunities at University of Hawaiʻi to meet the individual needs of Hawaiʻi residents. That includes short-term workforce training, trades/career technical education and non-credit programs as well as associate, baccalaureate and graduate degree programs.

“The data is clear that post-secondary education and training are the best investment students, families and the community can make in a better future,” said Lassner. “No matter where you are in your life journey, there is a place for you at UH.”

Anyone interested in exploring the educational opportunities can find more information at ApplytoUH.org.