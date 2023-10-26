Disaster Area Residential Restrictions to be lifted for Zones 9H, 9I and 9J in West Maui

County of Maui Disaster Area Restrictions will be lifted for owners and residents with vehicle passes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31, in Zones 9H, 9I and 9J.

This includes portions of the following streets:

Zone 9H : Kahena St., Kalena St.

: Kahena St., Kalena St. Zone 9I: Kaʻakepa St., Kahako St., Kalena St., Kanua St.

Kaʻakepa St., Kahako St., Kalena St., Kanua St. Zone 9J: Kaʻakepa St., Kaʻakolu St., Kaʻalo Pl., Kalena St., Kanua St.

Zones 9H, 9I and 9J.

ACCESS: A re-entry vehicle pass will be required at the checkpoint during the first two days of supported residential re-entry. Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner, and two vehicle passes willbe available per rental dwelling. After the first two days of supported re-entry, access through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

RE-ENTRY VEHICLE PASS DISTRIBUTION: Vehicle pass applications and on-site distribution for Zones 9H, 9I, and 9J will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28 at BOTH Lahaina Civic Center and the County of Maui Kalana O Maui building lobby area. See below for more vehicle pass details. Optional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and instructions for usage will be available from nonprofits during vehicle pass distribution.

ROADWAYS: All roadways to accesszones will be clear for residents andproperty owners. During the first two days of supported re-entry, access to the areas of 9H, 9I, and 9J will be through Lahaina Bypass. Entry to zones will be at Lahainaluna Rd off of Lahaina Bypass; turn right unto Kalena St. and enter at Kaakolu St., Kahako St., and Kahena St. All vehicles will exit at Kalena St. After Saturday, entry through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

WATER: The County of Maui Department of Water SupplyUnsafe Water Advisory remains in effect in these residential zones. To view the water advisory, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/water.

SAFETY AND ADVISORIES: Once a fire has burned throughan area, many dangers may remain. It is important to be aware of the hazards and to know what to look for when re-entering. For full safety details, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For air quality information, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/.

SUPPORT: A high level of support will be provided to returning residents during the first two days of re-entry into fire-damaged areas including water, shade, washing stations, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, Maui Bus transportation from local hotel shelters and language assistance. Transportation to and from hotel shelters on Maui Bus circulator shuttles will have extended hours on the first two days of supported residential re-entry from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

VEHICLE PASS DETAILS: The following documents may be used to verify property ownershipor residency to receive a re-entry vehicle pass:

Property Deed/Title or Property Tax Records: A property deed or title in your name is one of the most direct ways to demonstrate ownership. This document should clearly show your name as the property owner. Property tax records from the County’s Real Property Tax office that list you as the property owner are also strong evidence of ownership. Visit: www.mauipropertytax.com.

Utility Bills:Utility bills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressed to your name at the property address can serve as proof of residency. These bills should be recent and show consistent usage.

Rental/Lease Agreement or Receipt: If you have been renting, a lease agreement or rent receipt with your name, the landlord’s name, and the property address can establish your residency.

Hawai‘i Driver’s License: A valid Hawai‘i driver’s license or Hawai‘i State ID with your current address is widely accepted proof of residency.

Vehicle Registration: If your vehicle is registered at the property address, it can indicate your residency.

Voter Registration: A voter registration card listing your address in Lahaina can be used to confirm your residency.

Financial Statements: Financial statements sent to your Lahaina address can help establish residency, especially if they cover an extended period. Employment agency registration or paystubs or checks can also help prove residency.

Insurance Documents: Homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies with your Lahaina address can be used as proof of residency.

Mail: A letter or other mail delivered to your address from an employer, public official, social service organization, local school, or school district can offer proof of occupancy.

Notarized Affidavit: In some cases, a notarized affidavit from a property owner or landlord confirming your residency or ownership may be accepted.

DETAILS: For details on re-entry to impacted areas; safety information for returning to your property; drinking water and wastewater; maps and data; fire debrisremoval; recovery phases; financial and housing assistance; and business support, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For information on resources available, medical and mental health care, financial assistance, housing, jobs, and how to donate or volunteer, visit www.mauinuistrong.info.