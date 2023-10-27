County, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement partner to expand residential re-entry, recovery services

The County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency has partnered with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement to expand public access to services supporting residential re-entry and recovery.

Starting next week, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s Kako‘o Maui office at Maui Mall Village will begin providing distribution of vehicle passes and Personal Protective Equipment education and kits (beginning Oct. 30), and Right-of-Entry registration assistance (starting Nov. 1).

Key Details:

Who: All Maui County residents are eligible to receive services.

What: Kako‘o Maui – Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

Where: 70 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului (Maui Mall Village, next to Subway sandwiches)

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

“This partnership underscores MEMA’s commitment to building a resilient community in Maui County,” said the Maui Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Operations Center Director Joshua Aquinde. “By collaborating with organizations like CNHA, we can better assist residents by expanding assistance with the critical next steps of re-entry and recovery from the Lahaina wildfires.”

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement Community Care Navigator Dustin Kaleiopu noted that the County-Council collaboration will provide the community with a streamlined process in a central Maui location. “We are dedicated to uplifting and supporting our residents by making these essential services more accessible,” he said.

For more information, please call Joshua Aquinde, Maui Emergency Management Agency Emergency Operations Center Director, at 808-270-7341 or Dustin Kaleiopu, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement Community Care Navigator, at 808-204-2722.