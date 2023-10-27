Update/Open: Downed utility pole on South Kīhei Road

Update: 4:38 a.m. Oct. 27, 2023

South Kīhei Road is open. The road was closed for more than an hour while crews responded to a downed utility pole.

Previous Post:

Due to a down utility pole, South Kīhei Road is closed between Leilani Road and Ohukai Road in both directions until further notice. Maui police issued the road closure notice at 3:16 a.m. There is no estimated time on when the road will be reopened.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD