Maui News
Update/Open: Downed utility pole on South Kīhei Road
A
A
A
Update: 4:38 a.m. Oct. 27, 2023
South Kīhei Road is open. The road was closed for more than an hour while crews responded to a downed utility pole.
Previous Post:
Due to a down utility pole, South Kīhei Road is closed between Leilani Road and Ohukai Road in both directions until further notice. Maui police issued the road closure notice at 3:16 a.m. There is no estimated time on when the road will be reopened.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments