Update/Open: Downed utility pole on South Kīhei Road

October 27, 2023, 3:45 AM HST
* Updated October 27, 4:46 AM
Update: 4:38 a.m. Oct. 27, 2023

South Kīhei Road is open. The road was closed for more than an hour while crews responded to a downed utility pole.

Previous Post:

Due to a down utility pole, South Kīhei Road is closed between Leilani Road and Ohukai Road in both directions until further notice. Maui police issued the road closure notice at 3:16 a.m. There is no estimated time on when the road will be reopened.

